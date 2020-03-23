University Hospital begins in-house testing for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As of 5:00 P.M. Monday, March 23, 2020 University Hospital has collected 140 specimens from three of their facilities.

They have received 21 results which all came back negative. They are still waiting on 27 tests for patients that have been hospitalized. The remaining patients are quarantined in their homes until they receive results.

University Hospital workers hope to start testing on their own as early as tomorrow. They should be able to test several specimens at a time with a three hour turnaround for results.

