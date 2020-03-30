University Health Care System to accept personal protective equipment donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – University Health Care System is launching scheduled dropoffs for COVID-19 donations from 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday-Friday at University Hospital Summerville on Wrightsboro Rd.
The drop-off center will accept unopened medical supplies, including:
• Gloves (Latex- and powder-free)
• Wipes – must be EPA approved to combat COVID-19
• Hand Sanitizer – Must be at least 60% alcohol
• Liquid Hand Soap
• Digital Thermometers
• Isolation Masks
• Surgical Masks
• N95 Masks
• Patient Masks
• Face Shields
• Safety Glasses with detachable side shield
• Goggles
• Isolation Gowns
• Impervious Isolation Gowns
• Surgical Gloves
• Sterile Compounding Gowns
University Health Care Foundation is also accepting monetary donations to help fight COVID-19.
A gift to the Helping Hands Fund will supplement the cost of in-home child care for our employees affected by school and daycare closings, allowing them to come to work – where we need them. A gift to the Patchin Weston Endowment will provide financial assistance to patients facing financial hardship as they undergo medical treatment.
Learn more at www.universityhealth.org/charitable-giving/donate-now/
University Health Care Foundation is also seeking vendors able to supply large quantities of the above supplies.
Vendors can email their information to foundation@uh.org , and the Foundation will coordinate the donation with University’s Purchasing department.
Learn more about University Health Care Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts at www.universityhealth.org/covid-19/how-to-help/
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA
- Finance expert shares top money moves to make during COVID-19 pandemic
- Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues
- Language barriers: Spanish speaking provider system in the works
- How does the Coronavirus Paid Leave Act affect small business employees?