University Health Care System to accept personal protective equipment donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – University Health Care System is launching scheduled dropoffs for COVID-19 donations from 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday-Friday at University Hospital Summerville on Wrightsboro Rd.

The drop-off center will accept unopened medical supplies, including:

• Gloves (Latex- and powder-free)

• Wipes – must be EPA approved to combat COVID-19

• Hand Sanitizer – Must be at least 60% alcohol

• Liquid Hand Soap

• Digital Thermometers

• Isolation Masks

• Surgical Masks

• N95 Masks

• Patient Masks

• Face Shields

• Safety Glasses with detachable side shield

• Goggles

• Isolation Gowns

• Impervious Isolation Gowns

• Surgical Gloves

• Sterile Compounding Gowns

University Health Care Foundation is also accepting monetary donations to help fight COVID-19.

A gift to the Helping Hands Fund will supplement the cost of in-home child care for our employees affected by school and daycare closings, allowing them to come to work – where we need them. A gift to the Patchin Weston Endowment will provide financial assistance to patients facing financial hardship as they undergo medical treatment.

Learn more at www.universityhealth.org/charitable-giving/donate-now/

University Health Care Foundation is also seeking vendors able to supply large quantities of the above supplies.

Vendors can email their information to foundation@uh.org , and the Foundation will coordinate the donation with University’s Purchasing department.

Learn more about University Health Care Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts at www.universityhealth.org/covid-19/how-to-help/

