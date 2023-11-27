(WJBF) – When our founding fathers declared their independence from England, they didn’t include everyone. Slaves had no rights until congress passed the 13th amendment granting their freedom, following a bloody civil war.

Dr. Craig Albert said, “We have the great original sin being slavery, then the Jim Crow Laws, everything that happened in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.

In 1970, a race riot broke out in Augusta. It was sparked by the killing of a black teenager in the Richmond County Jail.

Bigotry even found its way into our houses of worship.

Mary Morrison said, “The Southern Baptist convention was born right here in Augusta at the First Baptist Church in 1845, after splitting from its northern counterparts over slavery.”

This historic church in downtown Augusta is no longer used.

Augusta’s First Baptist Church is now on Walton Way Extension. Dr Will Dyer is the senior pastor.

Mary Morrison sat down with him to talk about race and the church.

He reminded me of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who once called 11:00 on Sunday morning of the most segregated hours in Christian America.

Dr. Will Dyer said, “If the City of Augusta is 57% African America, a church like the First Baptist Church of Augusta should be a reflection of the beauty of our city with racial diversity, with economic diversity, with all sorts of people who reflect not only the city but the kingdom of God.”

Dyer says the church has made strides but has more work to do.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson represents all people in the Garden City, whatever their ethnicity.

Mayor Johnson said, “This is the greatest country on earth and the greatest community. Unfortunately I believe that there’s a small percentage on both sides of the race issue that perpetuate the problem much bigger than it actually is.”

While there are reasons to be hopeful about race relations here at home and across the country, there also are reasons to be concerned.

Dr. Albert said, “Russia is seeking thru race to collapse, to bring us down from the inside out, without Russia having to spend any money”.

He says our enemies use social media against us.

“They get into our social media feeds and feed us propaganda, to make us want to fight with each other.”

He said, “Russia especially understands the American psyche, knows that these are big issues to combat each other to destabilize democracy.”

Who could possibly want that?