U.S. Justice Department creating a special unit focusing on domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States Justice Department has plans on establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism.

According to the department’s top national security official, the country faces an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He says the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.