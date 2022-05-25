Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a global protest movement and calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created long-standing inequities impacting generations of Black Americans.

But Floyd’s slaying, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans, also wrought a heavy emotional and mental health toll on Black communities that have been burdened and traumatized by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices.

Mental health advocates and experts say the racism that has caused much of the trauma is embedded within the fabric of the nation and can be directly linked to the mental duress experienced today.