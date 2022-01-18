Two more House Democrats will not seek re-election in November

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Two more House Democrats have announced they won’t be seeking reelection in November.

Representative Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California both made the announcement bringing the total of House Democrats leaving Congress to 28.

According to officials, neither gave a specific reason or disclosed any firm future plans.

Political experts say the 2022 midterms are expected to be unfavorable for Democrats.

According to historical trends, the party that holds the White House loses ground in Congress during the next election.

McNerney is serving his eighth term in the House, while Langevin is in his 11th. Langevin became the first quadriplegic to serve in the House when he was elected in 2000.