Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person.

According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate. Security Forces then deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Both people fled the vehicle, one was apprehended, and the other remains at large. The base confirms that the person in custody had a weapon, but no shots were fired. Shortly before 7 a.m. the next morning, the one apprehended was identified as a seventeen-year-old boy in a press release by JBA.

Per my source at Joint Base Andrew’s



Two armed men in a car ran the gate of the base, they have one is custody and are searching for the second.



Follow @CheyenneCorin and @WDVMTV for latest updates! pic.twitter.com/aWsESfsoQw — JonathanRizk.eth (@OfficialRizk) March 7, 2022

As of 3 a.m. Monday morning the Main Gate and Virginia Gate have been reopened to full capacity for base traffic.

According to The Hill, The incident occurred on the same night that Vice President Harris and four cabinet secretaries arrived to the base after attending events honoring the 1965 civil rights march known as “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama.

The trip included Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and EPA Administrator Michael Regan, all four cabinet secretaries had safely left.

This is a developing story, stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.