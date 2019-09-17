Tuscaloosa police officer killed on duty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJBF) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department lost one of its own.

Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, was killed while on duty September 16.

Officer Cousette was chasing a suspect wanted on warrants. The two exchanged fire inside a house, and both were struck by bullets, according to authorities.

“It is my sad and solemn duty to announce the passing of Dornell Cousette, age 40. 13 plus year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. A father of two daughters and engaged to be married. I ask that the people of Tuscaloosa keep Investigator Cousette and his family in our prayers,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

The suspect is behind bars. The name has not been released.