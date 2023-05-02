Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called a woman “yummy” and made other inappropriate comments on the set of his popular show, newly revealed footage shows.

“If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique. But, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you,” Carlson is seen saying on the video, leaked to Media Matters for America, saying to Piers Morgan, another top pundit on Fox.

“We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week,” Morgan replied, referring to a special Carlson had recently produced for Fox Nation on masculinity and manhood.

In another leaked video, Carlson is seen in conversation with someone off camera saying “You wouldn’t. Okay? I’m not, you know what, I’m not qualified on that score. I will say, I thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy.”

Carlson clarifies that he is “kidding” and jokes about footage of his comments being leaked to Media Matters, the liberal media watchdog that tracks Fox and other conservative outlets.

“Hey, Media Matters for America, go f— yourself …. I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy,” Carlson says.

Carlson on a third leaked video is heard disparaging his “post-menopausal fans.”

The leakage of Carlson’s off-air comments come just over a week after he was ousted by the network in a move that sent shockwaves through the media and political worlds. In the days since, a number of unconfirmed reports have surfaced suggesting the host’s private messages and comments about network leadership led to his departure.

Carlson’s “yummy” comment had previously been reported The New York Times, which cited an anonymous source, previously reported on Carlson’s “yummy” comment, but until Tuesday, video proof of it had not been publicized.

The controversial host is also a defendant in workplace harassment lawsuit filed by an ex-producer at Fox, Abby Gorssberg, who was fired by the network just days before it agreed to pay $787 Million to settle a massive defamation lawsuit against brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Gorssberg has threatened to go public with more recordings showing misconduct by top hosts and executives at Fox.

“Abby Grossberg’s allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and she had no bearing on the settlement,” Fox said in its most recent statement about the suit from the former producer. “We will vigorously defend Fox against all of her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

Fox has not publicly said why it parted ways with Carlson. The host briefly broke his silence last week following his ouster, posting a cryptic video message on his Twitter account in which he decried “both political parties and their donors” who said “have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”