Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the president’s claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.
Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.
Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.
Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General.
