Former President Trump is changing up his defense team in Georgia hours before he is expected to surrender to authorities on charges over his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Trump is bringing on Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based defense attorney who has represented several high-profile clients in previous cases. Sadow will replace Drew Findling, who had been one of the top lawyers on Trump’s team in the Georgia case.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said in a statement that was first reported by CNN. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him, we look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty.”

Sadow’s past clients include rapper Rick Ross, radio host Howard Stern, rapper Tyrone Griffin, also known as “Ty Dolla $ign,” and former NFL player Ray Lewis.

Trump was charged last week with 13 counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, outlined Trump’s pressure campaign against election officials, a plot to submit false slates of electors and a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results in the state.

The former president is likely to turn himself in Thursday evening, seeking to maximize attention around the proceedings.

The swap in Georgia is not the first time Trump has changed up his legal representation as he faces mounting charges. He has also been charged this year in Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.