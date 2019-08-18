Treasure hunter finds lost SD card of drowning victim

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Two years after a Sandy Springs man drowned at a Tennessee waterfall his parents got an unexpected surprise. They hope it’ll bring them some closure.

As Mike Petchenik Reports a good samaritan found something they’d been looking for since their son died.

This is video of Richard Ragland’s in 2017 enjoying life on a trip to Tennessee with friends.

(Robin McCrear/mother) “He was an amazing young man”

The Sandy Springs man drowned later that afternoon…

“We miss him dearly with all of our hearts.”

After Richard’s death, parents Robin and Gary Mcrear say they needed answers they hoped they’d find in GoPro videos their son took that day, but the camera was missing.

Then last week…

(Rich Aloha/ YouTube vlogger) “I was out diving, scuba diving, looking for lost treasure.”

When a youtuber named Rich Aloha went diving at Foster Falls he came across Richard’s camera.

(Rich Aloha/ YouTube vlogger) “I strongly believe that God led me to this GoPro.”

Aloha says park rangers had told him about Ragland’s drowning…

(Rich Aloha/ YouTube vlogger) “So if I find anything from 2017 of an African-American male, it might happened to have been that guy. I was going through the footage and I said, ‘oh my God, this is the guy.'”

So Aloha says he Googled the story—tracked down the family and personally returned it to them.

(Robin McCrear/mother) “The SD card intact, all his footage was on there, it was like an out-of-body experience.”

(Rich Aloha/ YouTube vlogger) “I’m glad I found it personally because I try to do the right thing and get the item back to the rightful owner.”

(Robin McCrear/mother) “For him to go through his efforts to do his research, make numerous phone calls, he didn’t give up until he got in touch with us and that means the world to us.”