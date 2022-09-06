TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We might see two hurricanes swirling in the water at the same time this week.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl, which is expected to become a hurricane sometime in the next few days. It’s also watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that could soon become a tropical depression.

Hurricane Danielle

According to the NHC’s latest advisory, Danielle is located about 835 miles west-northwest of The Azores with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It is moving northeast at 8 mph with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from the storm’s center and tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 150 miles. The system is forecast to weaken over the next several days and will likely have no impact on the United States.

Tropical Storm Earl

At 5 a.m. ET, the hurricane center said Earl was looking a bit disheveled as it moved about 345 miles off St. Thomas. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was traveling north at 7 mph with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles from the storm’s center.

Earl is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days as it moves north and north-northwestward. It’s expected to turn toward the north-northeast Wednesday night and Thursday.

“Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Earl,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical wave

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next two days as it moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week, the hurricane center said.