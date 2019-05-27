Tourist dies after shark attack near Kaanapali Beach in Hawaii

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) - Authorities say the man killed by a shark in Hawaii this weekend was a 65-year-old resident of California.

Shark warning signs are posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died.

Witness Allison Keller tells Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers brought him to shore Saturday.

Keller says the victim was missing his left leg from the knee down and skin was torn from his wrist.

The man's family said he went out for a swim at Honokowai Point near Kaanapali Beach Park.

Maui fire officials said a witness in a nearby hotel called 911 just before 9 a.m.

Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement confirmed the man's age but did not release his name. Officials didn't say where in California he was from.



Saturday's attack is the sixth shark attack in Hawaii so far this year, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources website.

There were three in 2018, and out of over 120 attacks on record since 1995, this is only the fifth fatal attack in the islands.

All five of those deadly attacks occurred on Maui. The last fatal attack happened on April 29, 2015. The victim was snorkeling in Ahihi Bay, Kanahena Point, Maui.