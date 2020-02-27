Topgolf Augusta now hiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Topgolf in Augusta released a post on Facebook looking for members to join the #Topgolf family.
Topgolf’s new “backyard-style” venue is set to open in April 2020 in the Village at Riverwatch.
MORE: Topgolf releases final renderings for Augusta location
