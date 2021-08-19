Times Square investigation: All-clear given after NYPD responds to report of suspicious package

U.S. & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rare sight: Times Square was evacuated Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as police investigated a report of a suspicious package. The NYPD later gave the all-clear. (Earth Cam)

People were allowed to return to Times Square Thursday after police investigated a report of a suspicious package.

The NYPD asked people to avoid West 45th to 48th streets on Broadway to Seventh Avenue after a suspicious package was reported at 12:13 p.m., police said.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad unit responded.

By 1:10 p.m. police confirmed the area had reopened.

There was no update on if anything was found.

Investigators descended upon the crossroads of the world as a bomb threat investigation was underway near the U.S. Capitol, where a man claimed to have a bomb. There was no indication the situations are linked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories