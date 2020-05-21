Third person arrested in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

(WJBF) – The GBI arrested a third person in connection to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery Thursday.

50-year-old “Roddie Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of Felony Murder & Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment.

He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart, the attorneys representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery released the following statement,

“The family of Ahmaud Arbery was relieved to learn that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has today taken William ‘Roddie’ Bryan into custody. We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well. The family of Mr. Arbery is thankful for the diligence of the GBI and they way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case. We want anyone who participated in the murder of Mr. Arbery to be held accountable.”

