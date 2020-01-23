The woman charged with convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide is set to be released from prison today

DARTMOUTH, Ma (CNN) – Michelle Carter will soon be a free woman once again.

The 22-year-old was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend.

She’s scheduled to be released from a Dartmouth, Massachusetts prison today, a few months short of her 15-month sentence.

Carter was 17 years old when 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, took his own life.

A judge decided that Carter was responsible for his death because she,via a phone call, convinced him to return to his carbon monoxide-filled vehicle that was in a parking lot.

The call in question wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on text messages that referenced Roy.

Carter’s case got national attention and it resulted in legislative proposals in Massachusetts that criminalized the coercion of Suicide.