The Electoral College explained

Political experts say the Electoral College has always had a framework that works to represent the people. So, what is the Electoral College?

When voters cast ballots for president, they are actually voting on a set of electors from their state. Those electors will, in turn, cast votes for the candidate who wins the most votes in that state. If President Trump wins the state, his set of electors gets to vote in the Electoral College. If Joe Biden wins, his set of electors gets to vote.

Throughout U.S. history, more than 99-percent of electors have voted for the candidate who won their state, according to the national archives. There are 538 electors in the Electoral College.

The overall winner must win half plus one, or 270 electoral votes. The winner will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.