Terror attack on U.S. Base in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – The al-Shabab attack on a military base used by U.S. and Kenyan troops early Sunday is the first known assault by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group against U.S. forces in Kenya.

The U.S. Africa Command has confirmed the attack on Camp Simba in Lamu county. There is no immediate report of U.S. or Kenyan deaths.

An internal Kenyan police report says a fixed-wing U.S. aircraft and two U.S. helicopters were destroyed in the attack at the Manda Bay military airstrip.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab also attacked a U.S. base inside neighboring Somalia last year.