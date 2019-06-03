Teenager's leg amputated after weekend shark attack
Atlantic Beach, N.C. (AP) - A 17-year-old who was attacked by a shark on the North Carolina coast over the weekend says she had a leg amputated.
High school junior Paige Winter issued a statement Monday through Vidant Medical Center in Greenville thanking people for helping her following the attack at Fort Macon State Park on Sunday.
Winter said while she has extensive injuries, including damage to her hands, "I will be okay." She is recovering at Vidant and said she will require more surgeries. She said she would continue to stay positive and thankful that it wasn't worse.
The hospital describes the teen as "an unwavering advocate" for marine life, and says Winter "wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."
