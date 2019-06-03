Teen girl bitten by shark at NC beach, hospital IDs victim

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials in Atlantic Beach say they responded to an animal bite on Sunday at Fort Macon State Park.

Just after noon, a 17-year-old girl was bitten while swimming at the beach.

Vidant confirms the victim is Paige Winter.

EMS officials said she had severe injuries to her leg and hands from a marine animal bite.

A Fort Macon State Park ranger said sharks were seen in the surf just after the incident and the bite was from a shark.

"It had to be a shark -- it was too big to be a fish," Park Ranger Paul Terry told CBS 17.

Terry also said that at least two sharks could be swimming in the water just after the incident.

Atlantic Beach Fire Department Paramedics immediately transported the girl to an awaiting East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was flown to Vidant Medical Center.

Vidant said in a statement, "Sunday evening, Vidant Medical Center confirmed the victim as Paige Winter. Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019 at Fort Macon. She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life. Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

Winter sustained deep cuts to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.

Atlantic Beach Fire Department cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists, officials said.

