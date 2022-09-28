(KTLA) — Police made two arrests Tuesday in connection with the slaying of rapper PnB Rock and were still searching for a third suspect Wednesday morning.

A male under the age of 18 was arrested in Lawndale, California, on suspicion of murder, and Shauntel Trone, 32, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder in Gardena, California, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Freddie Lee Trone (LAPD)

Police are also searching for Freddie Lee Trone, whom authorities identified as the third suspect in PnB Rock’s Sept. 12 killing.

Police released no further details, however, TMZ reported that the minor was the alleged shooter and Freddie Trone, the teen’s father, drove the getaway car. The Los Angeles Times reports the alleged shooter is 17 years old.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant on Sept. 12. when a gunman approached them demanding personal items, police say.

The gunman then shot Allen and removed some of his property before running out of the restaurant and fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Police initially believed a social media post may have tipped the gunman to the rapper’s location.

Police said Freddie Trone should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists’ songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.