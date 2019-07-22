Tainted alcohol blamed in deaths of 19 people

ASSOCIATED PRESS (WJBF) – The consumption of alcohol tainted with methanol is being blamed for 19 deaths according to the Costa Rican Health Ministry.

According to the investigation, 14 men and five women have died since June after drinking tainted liquor since June.

The Health Ministry says the victims range in ages from 32 to 72 years old.

The investigation led to the confiscating of 30,000 bottles from brands suspected tainted with methanol with names like “Aguardiente Molotov” and “Guaro Gran Apache.”

Aguardiente translates to English as “fire water.”

Reportedly, some products are diluted with toxic methanol to increase profit margins or raise alcohol content.

An investigation continues into the tainted liquor and deaths.