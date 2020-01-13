Sydney Opera House lights up with firefighter images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Australian firefighters have been working restlessly for months to bring reprieve to communities devastated by the bushfires that have been ravaging the country.

And now these heroes are being honored.

The Sydney Opera House has been projecting images of firefighters to thank them for their service.

The opera house tweeted that it wants to quote “send a message of hope and strength” as well as a thank you to firefighters.

At least 27 people have died nationwide due to the fires. In the state of NSW alone, more than 2000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.