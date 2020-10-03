Suspicious death at Meadowlark Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a suspicious death on Meadowlark Drive.

On October 3rd at 1:13 P.M. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Meadowlark Drive in reference to a deceased person. Deputies located the body at the park.

The person was declared dead on scene. This is being treated as a suspicious death at this time.

The identity of the victim is being held at this time until the next of kin is notified. There is no other information available at this time.

