Suspected kidnapper sped past police with Jayme Closs in trunk
Barron, WI (CNN) - Details continue to emerge in Jayme Closs case. Police say a Ford Taurus sped by them in the opposite direction the night they responded to the murder of Jayme's parents. Investigators say they now know the teenager was in the trunk and her abductor was at the wheel. 21-year-old Jake Patterson was in court Tuesday. He was also moved to a different jail.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high