Suspected kidnapper sped past police with Jayme Closs in trunk

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:10 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 11:10 PM EST

Barron, WI (CNN) - Details continue to emerge in Jayme Closs case. Police say a Ford Taurus sped by them in the opposite direction the night they responded to the murder of Jayme's parents. Investigators say they now know the teenager was in the trunk and her abductor was at the wheel.  21-year-old Jake Patterson was in court Tuesday. He was also moved to a different jail.

 

 

