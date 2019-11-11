Survey reveals least popular Thanksgiving foods

(CNN)- A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The Online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68% of Americans secretly dislike several classic Thanksgiving foods, but eat in anyway out of tradition.

Here’s the breakdown:

29 percent of people do not like canned cranberry sauce.

24 percent really dislike green bean casserole.

22 percent eat sweet potatoes even though they don’t like it.

21 percent eat pumpklin pie, but don’t enjoy it.

And 19 percent don’t even like turkey, but reluctantly eat it anyway.

The poll also found that nearly half of Americans believe canned cranberry sauce is disgusting.