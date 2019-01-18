Study: Stay at home moms should make 160k per year
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Being a mom is perhaps one of the hardest jobs in the world.
Could you put a price tag on all the hard work, countless hours, and other superhero-like duties mothers do day-to-day?
Salary.com tried to answer that question by selecting a handful of jobs that reflect a "day in the in the life of a Mom."
Some of those jobs included in the analysis were:
Academic Advisor
Coach
Dietitian
Event Planner
Executive Housekeeper
Janitor
Judge
Psychologist
Photographer
Plumber
Staff Nurse
Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually put in more than 90 hours of work a week.
Once all that information was entered into their salary calculator, analysts determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00
That's a nearly five percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.
What do you think of the results?
You can see the study here.
