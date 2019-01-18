Study: Stay at home moms should make 160k per year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Being a mom is perhaps one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Could you put a price tag on all the hard work, countless hours, and other superhero-like duties mothers do day-to-day?

Salary.com tried to answer that question by selecting a handful of jobs that reflect a "day in the in the life of a Mom."

Some of those jobs included in the analysis were:

Academic Advisor

Coach

Dietitian

Event Planner

Executive Housekeeper

Janitor

Judge

Psychologist

Photographer

Plumber

Staff Nurse

Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually put in more than 90 hours of work a week.

Once all that information was entered into their salary calculator, analysts determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00

That's a nearly five percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.

What do you think of the results?

You can see the study here.