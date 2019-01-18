U.S. & World News

Study: Stay at home moms should make 160k per year

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 03:14 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 03:14 PM EST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Being a mom is perhaps one of the hardest jobs in the world. 

Could you put a price tag on all the hard work, countless hours, and other superhero-like duties mothers do day-to-day? 

Salary.com tried to answer that question by selecting a handful of jobs that reflect a "day in the in the life of a Mom."

Some of those jobs included in the analysis were: 

Academic Advisor 
Coach 
Dietitian 
Event Planner
Executive Housekeeper
Janitor 
Judge 
Psychologist
Photographer 
Plumber 
Staff Nurse
Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually put in more than 90 hours of work a week. 

Once all that information was entered into their salary calculator, analysts determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00

That's a nearly five percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary. 

What do you think of the results?

You can see the study here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


