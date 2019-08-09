Study: Cats know their names, they’re just ignoring us

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photograph, a black cat lounges on a small bed in Morristown, N.J. New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats. The bill’s sponsor said declawing is “a barbaric practice” that more often than not is done for convenience. The American Veterinary Medical Association opposes the law and said declawing is a last option if behavior modification fails. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

(CNN) — Have you ever wondered if your cat is ignoring you, or just doesn’t know its name?

Well, researchers from Japan wanted to find out, so they experimented to see how cats would react to their names.

Researchers played audio recordings in the cat’s home and with their owner out of view.

The recordings were of the cat’s owner and strangers saying nouns similar to the cat’s name, and then finally the cat’s name.

They say most of the cats reacted when their names were spoken, moving their heads or perking up their ears.

Which leads researchers to believe cats are able to distinguish their name from other random sounds, but they choose to ignore our calls to come hang out.

The study was published in Scientific Reports.