State Rep. Smyre says Georgians don’t understand significance of Senate shift after January runoffs

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The 2021 Inauguration Day was a momentous occasion, not just for the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but as a marker for a political shift in Georgia with the oaths of office for two new Democratic senators.

The two new senators, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, were celebrated in Georgia. Democratic Calvin Smyre, the dean of Georgia’s General Assembly and in office for 47 years, put the moment into historical perspective.

The two Democrats fought long odds and two incumbent Republicans, but Smyre says he saw the path to victory just before the November General Election, even through a fight in the rain and mud alongside Warnock and Ossoff.

While Smyre, wasn’t in Washington this afternoon in-person, he was there in spirit.

“People don’t understand the significance of that moment. I just don’t think the average Georgian understands the significance of that. I think it really shakes the political landscape of our nation – to the core,” Smyre said.

It wasn’t just the politicians like Smyre who savored the moment.

Laura Walker, former Muscogee County Democratic Chair, also campaigned hard for the two new senators, spending hours and months helping them win their seats.

The swearing-in of Warnock and Ossoff to U.S. Senate was the cherry on top of the inauguration sundae, coming just hours after Biden and Harris took office.

“We did it. You know we really did it. So, regular people can do big things. Regular people can put their minds and their boots into a problem and work to get it done,” Walker said.