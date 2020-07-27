Special election to be held for John Lewis’ seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp announced in a tweet Monday that he has issued a special election for Tuesday, September 29th to fill John Lewis’ seat.

Today I have issued a writ of special election for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although his loss remains heavy on the heart of our nation, his legacy will endure, and we must all strive to live our lives with the resolve of a higher purpose and meaning like John Lewis. View the Executive Order here: https://t.co/U5m79KLf3e

The Executive Order states,

A vacancy now exists in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District for the United States House of Representatives due to the death of Congressman John Lewis.

Therefore, pursuant to code Section 21-2-543, a writ of election is hereby issued to the Secretary of State for a special election to be held on Tuesday, September 29,2020, to fill the vacancy in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District for the United States House of Representatives.

This 27th day of July 2020.

Governor Brian Kemp