Special election to be held for John Lewis’ seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp announced in a tweet Monday that he has issued a special election for Tuesday, September 29th to fill John Lewis’ seat.
The Executive Order states,
A vacancy now exists in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District for the United States House of Representatives due to the death of Congressman John Lewis.
Therefore, pursuant to code Section 21-2-543, a writ of election is hereby issued to the Secretary of State for a special election to be held on Tuesday, September 29,2020, to fill the vacancy in Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District for the United States House of Representatives.
This 27th day of July 2020.Governor Brian Kemp