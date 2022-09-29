CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Two space telescopes have captured this week’s asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind.

NASA on Thursday released pictures of the dramatic event taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.

Telescopes on all seven continents also watched as NASA’s Dart spacecraft slammed into the harmless space rock in hopes of altering its orbit.

All these pictures will help scientists learn more about the little asteroid Dimorphos, which took the punch and ended up with a sizable crater.

NASA and SpaceX, meanwhile, are studying the feasibility of sending a private mission to Hubble to raise the aging telescope’s orbit and extend its life.