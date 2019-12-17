South Carolina man charged with fleeing deputies in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – A South Carolina man is charged with grand theft and fleeing authorities in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports the 31-year-old is being held at the Monroe County jail. Authorities say he was spotted driving a car reported stolen out of Maine on Saturday.

A deputy tried to stop the man, who fled along U.S. 1. Other authorities joined the chase and laid down road spikes, ultimately flattening all of the stolen car’s tires.

The man continued to drive on the car’s rims until he lost control and the car came to a stop. Deputies say he refused to say why he was in the area.