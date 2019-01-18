Sony Music drops R. Kelly

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

U.S. (CNN) - Sony Music has dropped R. Kelly.

Sources tell Billboard the record label parted ways with the embattled musician.

Several artists have already cut ties with the R&B artist after a recent documentary series aired on lifetime. In it, Kelly is accused of sexual abuse, predatory behavior and Pedophelia.

"Surviving R.Kelly" is a 6-part series featuring accounts from accusers and interviews with his close friends and family.

R. Kelly's attorney says the accusations are not true.