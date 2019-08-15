Some Apple laptops banned from airline flights for fire risk

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019, after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone […]

Federal safety officials have banned some Apple laptops from airline flights after Apple recalled the batteries because they could catch fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Wednesday that it alerted airlineslast month about the recall involving batteries for some Apple MacBook Pro laptops.

Under FAA policy, some potentially dangerous items including lithium batteries can’t be carried on board or placed in checked baggage if they are under a safety recall. The item must be repaired, replaced or made safe by a manufacturer-approved method before going on a plane.

On its website, Apple says a “limited number” of 15-inch MacBook Pros sold mostly between September 2015 and February 2017 have batteries that might overheat and pose a fire risk. Apple says it’s replacing affected batteries for free.