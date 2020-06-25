Some Americans call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Some Americans are calling for a new national anthem amid the nationwide trend of removing monuments, statues and other symbols that have ties to slavery.

Francis Scott Key wrote the poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry” on September 14, 1814 when he saw the US flag flying over the fort at dawn’s early light, according to the Smithsonian Institute,

This poem later served as the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which became the official national anthem of the US in 1931.

However, citizens are now asking for a new national anthem because of Key’s ties to slavery.

The Smithsonian reports that Key was a slave owner and defended slave owners’ rights to own human property.

A change.org petition was recently created to change the national anthem to “America the Beautiful.”

The petition alleges that not only did Key own slaves, but also that the song itself “contains racism, elitism and even sexism embedded in its third and fourth stanzas.”

Petition creators also argue the song is focused on victory and military strength and does not exemplify the American values of brotherhood, national unity and patriotism. They also cite references of inequality among men and women.

Those encouraging the change also argue that “America the Beautiful” is not only timeless but also “expresses and celebrates the highest of all ideals – i.e. brotherhood within our borders, deference to our natural resources. and indirectly alludes to the safeguarding and conservation of our air, water, and land. And in its later stanzas it also clarifies just laws, heroism and patriotism.”

Several twitter users have responded to the petition, some in opposition, others suggesting other patriotic songs that they believe could make for a good anthem.

Since @donaldglover wrote “This is America” and isn’t a racist slave owner like Francis Scott Key. Can we change the National Anthem to that song since it resonates more than the star spangled banner? — Coach E (@MrIanEldredge) June 25, 2020

If you don’t like the National Anthem don’t sing it but don’t change it for the rest of us — Candace 🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐶 (@blackcatmama17) June 25, 2020

We should change the national anthem to "This Land Is Your Land" and erect a statue of Woody Guthrie. — Greg Belvedere 🌹🧙‍♂️ (@GregMBelvedere) June 21, 2020

Patriots will not allow this! Plus my ancestor(Relative) was Francis Scott Key! I would never accept any change in National Anthem!! #WWG1WGA https://t.co/KvsqkDCx5f — Roger Caswell (@C_a_zbar) June 25, 2020

The petition was created just days after protesters in San Francisco toppled a statue of Key during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The statue was one of three that were overturned in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Fox News reports. The others included a statue of Junípero Serra, an 18th-century missionary who was declared a saint in the Catholic Church and former President Ulysses S. Grant. Grant led his Union army to victory against the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Protesters have torn down several statues of Confederates and other historical figures located across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis police custody.

President Donald Trump has promised executive action to protect monuments in response to the protesters’ actions.

“We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators,” Trump said.

The President also argued that “we should learn from the history,” stating, “if you don’t understand your history, you will go back to it again.”

The petition also comes after the US Soccer Board of Directors voted to repeal Policy 604-1, which required players to stand during the national anthem.

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.



You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America.

US soccer officials say “it has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.”

