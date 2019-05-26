Soldier braves rainstorm to honor fallen soldiers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA) - As a severe storm swept through Washington D.C. it did not stop one soldier from honoring those who lost their lives this Memorial Day weekend.

U.S. Army Sgt. Maryam Treece snapped photos of a soldier carrying on with planting flags.

"With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with (US) flags in hand," the 3rd US Infantry Regiment said in a Facebook post. "As thunder shook the ground and rains washed down without abandon, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements with breath-taking precision."

Maj. Stephen Von Jett, public affairs director for the regiment, told CNN the Tomb Sentinels don't identify themselves out of respect for the unknown soldiers.

Nearly 250,000 flags have been planted ahead of Memorial Day at the graves of Arlington National Cemetery.