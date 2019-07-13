Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested for sexual assault, police say

Social media personality and actor Raymundo Diaz was arrested on Friday in relation to a recent sexual assault incident, according to police.

The Instagram and YouTube star, who goes by Ray Diaz on social media, has built a brand out of his workout videos and fitness advice.

The 33-year-old was arrested at about 5 a.m. on Friday in San Diego, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division detectives have made an arrest in connection to a recent sexual assault incident,” the LAPD said in a statement.

A day earlier, the police department had tweeted it was aware of a number of accusations against the Hollywood-native and was looking into them.

The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 12, 2019

Several outlets have reported on Diaz’s connection to videos published by DramaAlert, a site that reports on social media stars, allegedly showing the Instagram star verbally attacking a woman. Diaz responded to the allegations on Twitter on July 5, calling it “fake news.”

Diaz has 3.1 million followers on Instagram, though his account is currently private. He has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019, logos of U.S. social network Instagram are displayed on the screen of a smartphone in Nantes, western France.more +

He has parlayed his online success into several TV roles, including appearances on comedian George Lopez’s TV Land show, “Lopez,” and a starring role in the Zeus Network show, “Sober Coach.” Zeus Network is a streaming platform specifically aimed at capitalizing on so-called social media “influencers.”

He also worked as a trainer for FitPlan, an app that gives people a chance to work one-on-one with fitness trainers popular on social media. While still advertised in his Instagram bio, his page appears to be inactive. The company did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Diaz’s bail has been set at $500,000.