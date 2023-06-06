AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WJBF) – On May 23rd, skeletal remains were discovered in Augusta County, Virginia.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authorities responded to a residential building site in the 1600 block of Tinkling Springs Road in Fishersville, Virginia, for a report of found skeletal remains.

A contractor on site was digging footers for a new home when they discovered them.

An examination by a forensic anthropologist revealed that the remains were indeed human and that they date to the late 1800s to early 1900s.

Experts say they seem to be that of a child who passed away over 100 years ago and was buried in a coffin in an unmarked grave.