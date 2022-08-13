(KTLA) — Single heterosexual men are having a hard time on the dating scene.

According to a study by Psychology Today, “younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s probably going to get worse,” and it’s due to a variety of reasons.

Men now make up 62% of dating app users, which reduces their chances of making a match. This means women have plenty of men to choose from, so they’re more likely to ghost someone.

Another reason is healthy relationship standards have changed. The study says women are looking for someone who is emotionally available, a good communicator, and shares similar values.

The third reason is that men need to address a “skills deficit.”

The study claims many young men are not being taught early on how to treat women correctly.

“The problem for men is that emotional connection is the lifeblood of healthy, long-term love,” the study said.

However, all hope is not lost.

While algorithms on dating apps and websites are becoming increasingly more complex, it could lead to greater matches. The study found that the dating app Hinge found that 90% of users rated their first date positively, with 72% indicating wanting a second date through the app’s beta trials.

The author of the study advised that men who are having issues in the dating world should go to therapy to address the “skills gap” in order to connect with a future partner.