WJBF – Kandi Burruss has a lot to be excited about as she has been officially nominated for an Emmy and a Tony within 24 hours.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter released the official nominations list on Monday, and the Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter announced on her Instagram on Monday that she had received a nomiation.

According to the official nomination announcement, Burruss, along with Kabir Sehgal, Tony Succar, and Doug Davis, received a nomination in the Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns category for “La Musica de la Familia.”

Then, on Tuesday, the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards released its official nominations list, and Burruss received a nomination in the Best Play Revival category, along with her husband Todd Tucker, for being on the producing team for “The Piano Lesson,” which ran on Broadway starring John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Trai Byers, and Samuel L. Jackson, who was nominated for Best Featured Actor In A Play.

Burruss has expressed her desire in interviews and on social media to become an EGOT winner – which means someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Burruss is a member of the R&B group, XScape, and for reality television show enthusiasts, she is also known for her full-time role since season 2 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premieres its new season, Sunday, May 7th on Bravo.