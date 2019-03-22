U.S. & World News

Show Us Your Puppy Photo on this #NationalPuppyDay

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 04:11 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 04:11 PM EDT

(WJBF) - Today is #NationalPuppyDay - a cute celebration of puppies which owners are encouraged to share their puppy pride by showing photos online across social media. 

News Cahnnel 6 wants to see your pup! Submit a photo in the comments section!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center