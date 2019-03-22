Show Us Your Puppy Photo on this #NationalPuppyDay
(WJBF) - Today is #NationalPuppyDay - a cute celebration of puppies which owners are encouraged to share their puppy pride by showing photos online across social media.
News Cahnnel 6 wants to see your pup! Submit a photo in the comments section!
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Mueller concludes Russia probe,...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Chick-Fil-A banned from airport due...
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood