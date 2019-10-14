‘Serial stowaway’ arrested at Chicago airport (again)

(CNN Newsource) – Arrested… again.

The woman nicknamed a “serial stowaway” was taken into custody at O’Hare Airport Friday night.

Authorities say 67-year-old Marilyn Hartman was attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification.

She’s now charged with one felony count of criminal trespass.

She is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Hartman is still on probation from a previous trespass incident and is banned from going to O’Hare or Midway airports without a boarding pass.

She has been arrested multiple times at various airports in the U.S. and overseas since 2014.