WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced a resolution to honor Andrew J. Young Jr. for his countless contributions to civil and human rights in Georgia and across the United States.

According to the press release, this resolution commemorates Ambassador Young’s 90th birthday.

Earlier this month, the Georgia civil and human rights icon celebrated his 90th birthday, and he was honored by community members throughout Georgia.

“I am esteemed to introduce this resolution commemorating my dear friend and champion for our communities, Andrew Young. What a presence he’s been to our state and entire world in his 90 years of life! His life’s work has moved us closer to a more just and peaceful world and he has countlessly answered the call of service. We must continue to use his living legacy as an example to all of us how to uplift one another and bridge our world into the beloved community, a world better for future generations to come,” says Senator Warnock.

Young became active in the civil rights movement working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Young represented Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973-1979.

In 1977, he became the first African-American ambassador to the United Nations.

In 1981, Young was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Young served as mayor of Atlanta from 1982 through 1990.

