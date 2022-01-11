Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

U.S. & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emmett_Till_20170208182939433_7266231_ver1.0_1280_720_1531402408796.jpg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, a scenario contradicted by others who were with him at the time.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat, and Senator Richard Burr, a Republican, introduced the bill.

Both senators describe it as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories