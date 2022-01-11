Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi, a scenario contradicted by others who were with him at the time.

The killing galvanized the civil rights movement.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat, and Senator Richard Burr, a Republican, introduced the bill.

Both senators describe it as a long overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice.