Secretary of State supports new voting law in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is speaking out about the new voting law in Georgia saying it will restore voter confidence.

Governor Brian Kemp signed senate bill 202 last week which has huge changes to the way Georgians vote, but the law has sparked outcries from some groups.

Atlanta bureau chief, Archith Seshadri talks one-on-one with the Secretary of State.

A new Georgia law will require you to show proof of ID if you vote absentee.

“For the first time we will verify our absentee voters other than signature match. Signature match was subjective. The objective measure with DDS we can identify who those voters are,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Georgia’s Secretary of State says the law makes it harder to cheat and keeps the process safer. He says there were no examples of widespread fraud in the recent elections.

“We’ve seen some double voting and a couple of people who were registered in another state,” said Secretary of State Raffensperger.

The law requires every county in the state to have drop boxes and reduces the time to request absentee ballots to 11 days”.

Raffensperger said, “Well we have expanded early voting. It used to be mandated 16 days now it is 17 days in all 159 counties and counties can also voluntarily 2 Sundays of 19 days.”

Democrats say this would unfairly hurt African American voters and call it a “Modern era” Jim Crow Law.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “I don’t believe it disenfranchises anyone and that’s important. As it related and that DDS, 97% of people have a driver’s license. People have verifiable identification if not the state will supply it”.

It also makes it a crime for anyone who passes out food or water to voters in line within 150 feet.

“If you want to donate water, the poll workers would hand it out. It would be a non partisan, no politicking part of it,” said Raffensperger.

The Secretary of State says post pandemic absentee voting may go back down to about 10-percent instead of the nearly 40-percent from 2020.

The Secretary of State says the state election board has to review 200 cases of voter fraud in the recent elections and will send the ones with enough evidence to the attorney general’s office for prosecution.