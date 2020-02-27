Second person charged in death of Fort Valley State Student

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WJBF) – 23 year old Anitra Gunn was reported missing on valentine’s day.
Her body was found last week in Crawford County. Anitra’s boyfriend, Demarcus Little who is a solider at Fort Gordon, is accused of killing her.
Today, investigators say Little’s friend, 22-year-old Jaivon Abron, is charged with concealing a death.
According to a statement released by the GBI, Abron is being charged with 2 counts of false statements, and 1 count of concealing a death.
MORE: GBI Charges Sgt. DeMarcus Little with one count of Malice Murder
