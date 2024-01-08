AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Schools started notifying parents Monday evening that there will be no school tomorrow, making safety a priority.

” if all things are considered if everything goes well tomorrow, then Yeah we’ll be back in class on Wednesday.” said Mike Rosier, Edgefield county school district.

With the possibility strong winds and lots of rain schools across our viewing area are shutting down Tuesday and moving to e-learning.

“and then for other students, you know teachers had the opportunity to prepare a paper packet for them so that they have something to do tomorrow so that their learning does not stop just because we had to thread a severe weather” said Rosier.

Other school districts, including McDuffie county are calling everything off.

” we’re not doing e-learning because with the possibility of high winds. We know the power outages are going to be a high possibility as well and without the power the Internet doesn’t work so we wanted to just postpone that day of school and we’ll make it up later” said Kristoper Wells with McDuffie Co. Schools

Wells also say they took the safety of buses traveling on roads into consideration.

” the possibility of having winds over the limit of what buses can handle was really what pushed us over the edge for canceling we just can’t risk anybody safety by putting those buses on the roads” said Wells.

we’ll keep you updated throughout the night and Tuesday morning on other schools, possibly closing.