SC health officials finalizing plans to bring COVID-19 vaccines to breweries and state parks

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The state health department, DHEC, said they are working on bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to people across the state in innovative ways.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said some of these campaigns are geared towards getting the 20-24 age group vaccinated.

According to Dr. Traxler, DHEC is finalizing plans to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at state parks. They are partnering up with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. If you get the vaccine, you’ll get free admission to the state park for the day.

State health officials said they are also working with members of the South Carolina Brewers Guild to hold vaccine events at breweries across the state.

Dr. Traxler said, “A few other states are seeing a success with an uptick in young adults getting shots with similar incentives.”

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, less than 15,000 South Carolinians aged 20-24 have gotten vaccinated.

She said they’ve reached out to local festivals, minor league baseball teams for free vaccine events.

Some of the federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated for the department will help cover logistics of holding these events.

